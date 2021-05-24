Supersonic Jet Aims To Fly You ‘Anywhere In The World In Four Hours For $100’

Nathan Leach-Proffer/Boom Supersonic

A company working on supersonic jets is aiming to fly customers ‘anywhere in the world in four hours’ for as little as $100.

Start-up company Boom Supersonic wants to get its Mach 2.2 commercial airliner, Overture, in the air by 2026, though its plans for the future spread across decades as it hopes to massively reduce travel time.

Following the retirement of Concorde nearly two decades ago, Boom Supersonic’s founder and CEO Blake Scholl hopes to change the fact that there hasn’t been any major speed-up in travel times since the Jet Age of the 1950s and 1960s.

PA Images

With Mach 2.2 speeds, Overture will be able to travel more than twice as fast as existing subsonic commercial jets as it transports between 65 and 88 people on more than 500 primarily transoceanic routes.

A journey from New York to London, for example, would be completed in just one watch of Avengers: Endgame, with a flight time of three hours and 15 minutes. Travelling from Los Angeles to Sydney, meanwhile, would take just eight-and-a-half hours.

Speaking to CNN Travel, Scholl said that the goal of the company is to break the barrier of time, explaining, ‘It changes where we can vacation, changes where we can do business, changes you can fall in love with or you can be close to.’

The company plans to start building the first Overture plane in 2023, when it will draw on lessons taught by Concorde and fix ‘the most important things which are economic and environmental sustainability’.

While a round-trip on Concorde would set customers back around $20,000 today, Scholl aims to set more reasonable fares, initially similar to the cost of flying business class.

In the future, however, he hopes to reduce both cost and flight time as he said, ‘Where we want to get… is anywhere in the world in four hours for 100 bucks.’

The founder admitted that it would take ‘time’ for the company to achieve such goals, but explained he finds it helpful to plan ahead.

Anticipating the low-priced, quick trips to be two or three generations of aircraft down the line, he said, ‘Lots of people think like one or two steps ahead. I find it helpful to think much further out and say, ‘Where do we want to be in a decade or two? And what’s possible at that time scale?’ Then you work backwards and say, ‘How do we get there?”.

Professor Sean O’Keefe, an aviation industry expert at Syracuse University, told CNN that Boom Supersonic’s goal is ‘audacious’, but noted that sometimes it takes someone who ‘really believes in their capacity to do something like this’ to make it happen.

Making his determination clear, Scholl said that if his company succeeds it will ‘change the world’.