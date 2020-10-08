Supersonic Jet Launching Next Year Makes History At Unveiling
Denver based start-up Boom Supersonic has just made history after unveiling the XB-1, a prototype for Overture, the world’s first independently developed supersonic aircraft.
XB-1 was revealed during a live virtual presentation at Denver’s Centennial Airport on October 7 before a group of aviation and aerospace executives, and Boom Supersonic hopes to begin test flights in 2021.
Once ready, it’s expected Overture will reach maximum speeds of Mach 2.2, meaning it will be capable of flying from London to New York in just three hours and 30 minutes, all thanks to its three General Electric manufactured J85-15 engines.
You can check out the jet in action below:
At 71 feet long, the 1:3 scale prototype is a scaled-down version of the full production model of the commercial jet, and currently only has room inside for the pilot.
The commercial-ready version, which Boom Supersonic hopes to have ready-to-go for passengers by 2029, will be able to transport 44 people across more than 500 transoceanic routes.
Founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, Blake Scholl, told CNN Travel:
Supersonic [travel] has been promised for so long. What’s different is that we now have history’s first independently developed supersonic jet. We have an assembled aircraft with all the technology that we need to do what we’re talking about here.
And it’s not a piece of paper, it’s not a computer render, it’s an airplane. An airplane designed to be safe enough for humans to fly on. So supersonic is here.
XB-1’s carbon-composite airframe will help the craft maintain strength and rigidity while ‘under the high temperatures and stresses of supersonic flight’.
Despite the difficult time for the industry as a whole, the Boom Supersonic team remain positive that the airliner will be well placed to mark the return of supersonic travel once Overture is ready.
Scholl said:
What’s happening right now is we’ve had a lull in travel due to the pandemic. But airlines have really cleared the cobwebs out of their fleets, they’ve retired aircraft much sooner than otherwise would have happened.
Travel is going to bounce back. It might take a year. It might take a couple of years. But when that happens, airlines are going to be looking for opportunities for growth and for differentiation.
Mindful of the ongoing global health crisis, there will be ‘no middle seats anywhere’ on what Scholl has described as ‘the first post-pandemic airliner’.
