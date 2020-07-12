Supersonic Jet Taking Off in 2021 Will Get You From London To New York In 3 Hours
It’s been more than 50 years since the Concorde first boomed across the Atlantic, but in 2021, supersonic travel will return to the skies.
Boom Supersonic are getting ready to roll out the XB-1 on October 7, a 1:3 prototype of the Overture, which will bring supersonic speeds back to commercial air travel for the first time since 2003.
The delta-wing Concorde was the original supersonic jet; an extraordinary feat of engineering that transported elite passengers from New York to London in less than four hours. However, it’s most remembered for the the tragic Air France Flight 4590, in which everyone onboard was killed due to an explosion after take-off from Paris.
Boom plans to start conducting test flights of the XB-1 in 2021, intended to showcase the ‘key technologies’ of the Overture, which is reportedly 100% carbon neutral and ‘history’s fastest privately developed aircraft’.
On the company’s website, founder and CEO Blake Scholl said in a statement:
XB-1 is the first step in bringing supersonic travel back to the world. Flights at twice the speed mean we can travel twice as far – bringing more people, places, and cultures into our lives.
Our experiences in the COVID-19 pandemic underscore for all of us the fundamental human need for personal connection. Faster travel enables us to experience the world’s people, cultures, and places. With XB-1, we’re demonstrating that we are prepared to bring back supersonic.
Prior to the pandemic surging across the world, Boom had amassed a hefty number of preorders for the Overture – to be more precise, at least $6 billion. At $200 million a piece, Virgin Group and Japan Airlines, which invested $10 million in the company in 2017, have made purchases, along with several other companies.
Scholl added: ‘We’re ensuring that the supersonic future is safe and environmentally and economically sustainable. We’ve learned that the demand for supersonic has grown even faster than we anticipated.’
If all goes well with testing, the Overture will begin commercial passenger flights in 2030, transporting between 55-75 people at Mach-2.2 speeds across more than 500 transoceanic routes; for example, London to New York will take three hours and 15 minutes.
While the XB-1 and Overture will benefit from the latest noise-reduction technology, the aircraft will only soar at supersonic speeds over oceans. Can you imagine sitting in your flat, then a sonic boom boots the arse out of you?
Over in Reno, Nevada, Aerion Corporation is also developing a supersonic commercial jet – albeit it’s far smaller in scale, with space for 12 passengers.
