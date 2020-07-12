Supersonic Jet Taking Off in 2021 Will Get You From London To New York In 3 Hours

XB-1 is the first step in bringing supersonic travel back to the world. Flights at twice the speed mean we can travel twice as far – bringing more people, places, and cultures into our lives.

Our experiences in the COVID-19 pandemic underscore for all of us the fundamental human need for personal connection. Faster travel enables us to experience the world’s people, cultures, and places. With XB-1, we’re demonstrating that we are prepared to bring back supersonic.