Supreme Are Launching Their Own Mobile Phone

Apple and Samsung had better watch their backs, because there’s a new brand entering the phone market!

Supreme may be best known for being a fashion brand and skateboard shop, but they are planning to sell their own Supreme-branded “burner phone” manufactured by BLU.

One of the most recognisable brands in the world isn’t out to steal the crown as one of the top smartphone brands in the world however. The 3G feature Supreme mobile has a 2.4-inch screen and boasts having a “built-in camera”. Supreme is also selling the phone with a 16GB memory card included.

These specs are very basic compared to the other phones you can currently find on the market. But it’s clear that Supreme are selling this phone to fans of the brand rather than people that love the latest and greatest gadgets.

In fact, there really is no point in buying this phone unless you really love Supreme, and the fashion brand knows this.

BLU, the company making the smartphones, are best known for selling budget phones at incredibly cheap prices. Their BLU Jenny II, which looks extremely similar to the Supreme phone, costs about £20.

Supreme hasn’t announced just how much this handset is going to cost. But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out the Supreme mobile is likely to be fairly expensive.

According to the Mirror, a Supreme Logo Zippo lighter will set you back $225. Meanwhile, a special Supreme hand mirror is currently valued at $90.

The new collection featured in the autumn/winter catalogue will be available to purchase from August 22. The phone will be available to buy exclusively at Supreme’s New York, Los Angeles, London, and Paris stores.

It will be interesting to see how many of the phones are made and sold, but we are expecting these devices to be popular despite the specs and high cost.

