Synthetic Cornea Gives Legally Blind Man His Sight Back CorNeat Vision/YouTube/Channel 13

A 78-year-old man who was legally blind has been given his sight back through a synthetic cornea developed by a company called CorNeat Vision.

CorNeat Vision developed the KPro intending to create an implant that can be placed directly into the wall of the eye and improve the vision of scarred or deformed corneas without the need for donor tissue. The first application of the KPro has now seen a legally blind seventy-eight-year-old regain their sight.

You can see the image of the patient and their family post-operation below:

eye implant CorNeat Vision

The cornea is a clear layer of the eye that protects the front part of the eye. Over time this area can become damaged and deteriorate for numerous reasons such as disease and scarring. The relatively frequent issue has an existing solution that uses an artificial cornea in a complex surgery. As a result, this kind of surgery is usually a last resort. The technology used by CorNeat Vision could change this.

In comparison to these difficult procedures, the KPro requires few stitches and requires a relatively simple operation that can be completed within an hour. It also uses biomimetic material that ‘stimulates cellular proliferation, leading to progressive tissue integration.’ With this in mind, this technology could become increasingly popular now that it has proven to be successful.

Check out the video that shows how the KPro works:

The video explains how the eye adapts to the replacement cornea after surgery:

Fibroblasts and collagen gradually colonize the integrating skirt and full integration is achieved within weeks, permanently embedding the device within the patient’s eye.

The successful transplant, which saw the seventy-eight-year-old patient be able to see his family again, was an emotional experience for everyone involved. The team behind the project have explained how it feels to see the project work quickly and successfully.

CorNeat Vision co-founder Dr Gilad Litvin explained the emotions of the developers in a press statement:

After years of hard work, seeing a colleague implant the CorNeat KPro with ease and witnessing a fellow human being regain his sight the following day was electrifying and emotionally moving, there were a lot of tears in the room.

Over 2 million people would benefit from this kind of technology because of the issues they have with their cornea. With that in mind, the KPro could be an invaluable tool in delivering vision to those who are experiencing g eyesight deterioration.

