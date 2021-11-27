Tesla Catches Fire And Engulfs House In Flames

Fort Washington Fire Crew No. 1

A Tesla vehicle caused a major house fire after flames from the burning car spread to a nearby building, fire crews have said.

Video posted by a bystander in Maple Glen, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, showed fire fighters attempting to tackle the blaze, which reportedly began when the Tesla, which was parked in the driveway of the house, caught fire while charging.

According to local news channel 6 ABC, the flames jumped from the rear of the car to the parking garage, threatening to engulf the home. Fire crews confirmed they were able to successfully prevent further spread, with the fire put out after less than half an hour.

No one was injured, and the extent of the damage done to the property is unclear.

Tesla have not commented on the incident, which is the latest in a series of well-publicised fires involving the company’s electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, a Tesla Model S Plaid reportedly caught fire while being driven, forcing the driver to leap out of the car before the flames spread. Fox Business reports that the car, which had only been bought three days previously, continued driving for around 40 feet while on fire before coming to a stop.

‘It was a harrowing and horrifying experience,’ an attorney for the driver involved in the incident, which took place in Haverford, Pennsylvania, said.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the Model S Plaid in June, Elon Musk described the vehicle as ‘faster than any Porsche, safer than any Volvo,’ but acknowledged that it had taken ‘quite a bit of development’ to make sure the batteries used in Tesla’s new vehicles were safe.