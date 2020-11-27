Tesla Model S Roof Flies Off On Highway Gustavo Henrique Ruffo/YouTube

A dashcam in China has captured the odd moment where a Tesla Model S loses its roof. It is unclear exactly how this happened, but Tesla is already distancing itself from the situation.

Tesla is having an incredibly profitable year as its value continues to rise, but it seems that some of its products have been experiencing roof issues.

A video was uploaded to Weibo that shows a car travelling at some speed before a faint smash is heard and a roof flies into the air and onto the highway. Of course, Tesla would not want this to be a concern for possible consumers and has immediately addressed the issue by repairing the vehicle and finding the origin of the problem. Tesla believes that the car was repaired by a third party previously, and this led to the fault that saw the roof take to the skies.

The surprising footage can be seen below:

The original video which was posted on ‘Cars01′ has now had a reply from Tesla, and they claim:

After preliminary investigations, the vehicle had undergone roof glass replacement at a third-party authorized sheet spray centre. We are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

On the back of a Tesla partner causing a possible accident, the company will likely sever ties with the repair shop while it investigates the problem. However, there may be greater roof-based issues for Tesla.

Some weeks ago it was claimed that a new Model Y had its roof fly off while being driven down a US highway. It is unclear if these two cases are connected, but the reoccurring incident may worry some Tesla drivers.

Moving forward, Tesla will likely want to put these incidents behind them and reassure customers that its vehicles are safe. With that said, some Tesla drivers may be cautious about going down the highway as it does seem to encourage Tesla roofs to fly away.

