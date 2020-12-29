Tesla Owners Can Now Set Their Horn To Fart PA Images

Tesla has had an incredibly successful year, and it has treated consumers in the latest system update with some unusual horn noises.

The new Holiday Software Update for Telsa drivers gives them access to a variety of horn noises. Drivers can use meme, fart and goat noises. On top of that, by using a USB device, users can upload their own noises for their listening pleasure.

Elon Musk broke the news about functionality on Twitter:

Before Tesla owners go wild, there are some conditions to the update. Firstly, Musk responded to a question from a Twitter user about being able to make the noises without a pedestrian speaker. Unfortunately, those who do not have a pedestrian speaker will not be able to make the unconventional noises.

The noise also isn’t available on the move, so drivers won’t be able to express their frustration humorously. Instead, the car has to be parked to access the noises. This is likely to keep the vehicles compliant with road safety regulations worldwide.

The unveiling of this feature has had a steady build-up. Elon Musk began referring to the new noises back in October 2019, and it seems to be in keeping with other features available in the vehicles of Tesla. Tesla drivers can already play pranks, when parked, through its ‘Toilet Humour Mode’, and the addition of a fart noise without the mode was likely relatively easy.

Moving forward, there has been mention of the ability ‘to turn your car into a boombox and entertain a crowd with your media play when parked’ in the documentation for the update. With this in mind, Tesla cars may double up as portable discos in the new year.