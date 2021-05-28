Tesla Reaches 116mph In Las Vegas Hyperloop Test Drive

A Boring Revolution/Twitter

The Boring Company has been testing out Tesla vehicles in futuristic twin tunnels built beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Ahead of the official launch in June, the infrastructure and tunnel construction firm started offering complimentary rides through its tunnel system, a neon-lit hyperloop that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie.

The free rides, offered to Las Vegas residents, were intended to test out the traffic capacity of the tunnels. According to A Boring Revolution, a YouTube channel dedicated to the goings on at the Elon Musk-founded company, the speed to beat is currently 116mph.

Musk set up the Boring Company in 2016, inspired by his own personal irritation at heavy traffic congestion in LA.

His intention was to build a fleet of autonomous vehicles that could be summoned using an app before whizzing through the tunnels at speeds of up to 150mph. The company has previously claimed the loop will eventually reduce a 45-minute walk into a two-minute drive.

As per The Boring Company:

Loop is an all-electric, zero-emissions, high-speed underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported to their destination with no intermediate stops. Also known as ‘Teslas in Tunnels!’

For the trial, the company enlisted an array of Tesla vehicles, including a handful of Model 3 sedans plus a few Model Y and Model X SUVs.

This loop is made up of around 1.7 miles of tunnels located 30-feet below the ground, and has three stops in total. There are two above-ground stations at both ends of the tunnel, with a middle stop located underground.

According to the Robb Report, test passengers didn’t appear to use an app ahead of their ride, and could be seen simply walking up to the next available Tesla, much like a taxi rank.

In one video shared online, a passenger claimed they had waited around three to five minutes for a vehicle, and it appeared there was some congestion in the tunnel.

The ultimate aim of this $52.5 million project is to get to a stage where 4,400 people can be driven through the loop.

The Boring Company has also previously shown interest in building similar loops in various other big cities, including Miami.