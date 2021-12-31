Tesla Recalls Almost Half A Million Cars Over Safety Concerns

Alamy

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has recalled almost half a million vehicles over potential safety issues.

Some 356,309 cars are due for recall because of potential issues with the rear-view camera on 2017-2020 Model 3 Teslas, with estimates of around 1% of Model 3s having a defective camera.

According to a Safety Recall Report submitted by Tesla to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on December 21, the ‘repeated opening and closing of the trunk lid’ runs the risk of wearing down a cable that provides the driver with the feed from the rear-view camera.

Tesla

Per the BBC, a further 119,009 Model S Teslas made between 2014 and 2021 are being recalled because of issues with the front boot, as around 14% of the cars may have a problem with the ‘secondary latch’ that could cause the lid to ‘open without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility’.

Tesla says in the report that it is ‘not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths’ related to the potential faults in its cars, though the rear-view camera failing and the front boot opening without warning and blocking the driver’s view are both things that have the potential to cause a serious incident if left unchecked.

The electric car manufacturer also recently agreed to change its Passenger Play feature that allows touchscreen games to be played. Following an investigation from the NHTSA, the feature will now be locked off and unavailable while the car is moving.

Wikimedia Commons

The decision to recall almost half a million vehicles comes shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $1 billion worth of his shares in the company, with CNBC reporting that Musk has been on a ‘selling spree’ in order to pay a tax bill of up to $11 billion.

Musk’s net worth is now estimated to be more than $275 billion, and he is in line to receive even more money through stock options worth around $23 billion, but he will have to pay his taxes, otherwise the options expire in August.

