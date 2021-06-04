Tesla Recalls More Than 7,600 Vehicles Over Critical Safety Concern

PA Images/Tesla/YouTube

Tesla has issued recalls for some of its Model 3 and Model Y cars over safety concerns that impact up to 7,696 vehicles in the United States.

The Elon Musk-led company announced the news on Thursday, June 3, with one recall comprising 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y cars and another relating to Model Y vehicles from 2019-2021.

The issues differ between the recalls, but both relate to problems with seat belts in the vehicles.

Pixabay

Issues are more widespread in the 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y cars, with the recall covering 5,530 vehicles in which fasteners that secure the front seat shoulder belt to the b-pillar may not be properly attached.

The second recall covers 2,166 vehicles and explains that fasteners which secure the left and right second-row seat belt retractors may not be properly attached, CNBC reports.

Sharing the announcements on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, Telsa told the NHTSA it was not aware of any crash or injury related to the recalls.

PA Images

The electric carmaker explained that customers may hear ‘abnormal noises’ if their vehicle has faulty seat belts.

In a defect notice shared with the NHTSA towards the end of last month, Tesla said:

During assembly, if the operator made several unsuccessful attempts to torque the second-row left- or right-side seat belt retractor fastener to the correct specification, he may have unknowingly cross-threaded the fastener, which can compromise the ability to torque the fastener to the correct specification, despite a confirmation in the torque record.

Separately, Tesla is recalling a further 5,974 vehicles over fears their brake calliper bolts might loosen and cause a loss of tyre pressure, in turn increasing the risk of a crash.

According to documents made public by the NHTSA, affected cars include certain 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles. Again, Tesla said it is not aware of any crash or injuries that have resulted from the potential fault.

PA Images

The company also said it will inspect and tighten or replace the calliper bolts for free if necessary.

Meanwhile, Tesla is also recalling hundreds of units of its Model 3 electric car that were imported into China, with a post on the State Administration for Market Regulation’s website explaining that the recall affects a total of 734 vehicles produced in 2019.

According to the regulator, per CNBC, the cars being recalled either have a seat belt issue that could increase the risk of passenger injury in the event of a collision, or a tyre-related problem that could increase the risk of collision.

Customers who may be affected by the faults are set to be notified by the company, which will also conduct free inspections and repairs.

