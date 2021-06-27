Tesla Recalls Nearly 300,000 Vehicles Due To Safety Issues

PA Images/Tesla/YouTube

Tesla has recalled nearly 300,000 of its vehicles in China over a reported issue with its cruise control system.

The safety risk has seen cruise control in some models activated when drivers shift gears, causing the car to unexpectedly accelerate. There have been no recorded accidents involving the fault, but the issue has resulted in more than 90% of domestically-manufactured Tesla vehicles being recalled.

Advert 10

PA Images

The electric car company said that the possible malfunction concerned 249,855 vehicles manufactured in its Shanghai plant as well as a further 35,665 imported Model 3 vehicles, however it confirmed that it expected the fault could be patched with a software update, and that customers would not be required to hand in their cars.

The recall comes after five Chinese regulatory agencies raised concerns over the quality of Model 3 vehicles produced in Tesla’s Shanghai plant, per CNN.

Tesla confirmed the issue in a statement posted to Weibo, saying:

Advert 10

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our car owners. In the meantime, Tesla will strictly follow national regulations and keep improving our safety protection, adamantly providing an excellent and safe driving experience to our customers.

PA Images

The safety recall is just the latest problem facing Tesla in the Chinese market. The Wall Street Journal reports that in February, Elon Musk himself was forced to intervene to reassure government regulators who called Tesla in to explain allegations that its cars were ‘spying’ on customers, while videos have spread on Chinese social media platforms apparently showing Tesla batteries catching fire and otherwise malfunctioning.

The Shanghai manufacturing plant opened in 2018 and remains the only operational Tesla factory outside of the United States. Musk has previously said he believes China will eventually become the company’s largest market ‘in the long term’, as well as the place where they will make most of their vehicles, per Insider.

Advert 10