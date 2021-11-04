Tesla Safety Concerns Forces Safety Recall Of 12,000 Cars

Alamy

Tesla has been forced to recall almost 12,000 vehicles over safety concerns following a software update last month.

The issues came to light after the October 23 software update, which was provided to vehicles in its limited early access version 10.3 Full-Self Driving (FSD) (Beta) population.

In a statement this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said more than 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y Tesla vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2021 were being recalled over the concerns.

The FSD is an advanced driver assistance system designed to handle some driving tasks, though Tesla has stressed it does not make the vehicle autonomous. The update resulted in a communication error that could cause drivers to experience a false forward-collision warning, or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes.

Following the reports, Tesla confirmed it cancelled the update on vehicles that had not installed it and disabled forward-collision warning and activation of the emergency brakes on affected vehicles. On October 25, it began deploying the over-the-air software update and re-enabled safety features on vehicles with the update, The Guardian reports.

As of October 29, Tesla said more than 99.8% of the affected vehicles had installed an update, after which no further action was necessary. Rather than having to take their Teslas to dealers for repairs or updates, Tesla can modify its cars by sending them software updates over the internet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the issues on Twitter after they came to light, writing: ‘Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily. Please note, this is to be expected with beta software.’

The NHTSA said Tesla ‘uninstalled FSD 10.3 after receiving reports of inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system’ before updating the software and releasing ‘FSD version 10.3.1 to those vehicles affected.’

The agency has said it will ‘continue its conversations with Tesla to ensure that any safety defect is promptly acknowledged and addressed’.