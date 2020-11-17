Tesla Will Join The S&P 500 Index As Largest-Ever New Member

PA Images

Tesla is set to join the prestigious S&P 500 index, cementing its status as one of the world’s most valuable companies.

The move will see Musk officially overtake Mark Zuckerberg to become the third-richest person in the world.

Advert 10

Tesla’s addition to the index, which measures the performance of 500 of America’s most valuable companies, has for a while been seen as a case of ‘if’ and not ‘when’, and caps off what has been Tesla’s best-ever year in terms of both sales and stock market performance.

PA Images

The company’s current market value of $400 billion already makes it the most valuable car manufacturer in the world, and according to analysts, as per CNBC, the most valuable company ever added to the S&P 500. The index requires companies to have a minimum market value of $8.2 billion, and to have reported four straight quarters of profits.

Tesla will officially enter the index on December 21, and its addition is expected to see investment funds trade over $51 billion – one of the largest funding trades in history – to cover the new inclusion. At the time of the announcement, the company was more valuable than roughly 95% of the companies already on the index.

Advert 10

Tesla announced last month that it had made a company record $8.77 billion in revenue in the third quarter of this year, continuing its streak of five consecutive quarterly profits, and putting the EV giants on track to report their first-ever annual profit at the end of this year.

Elon Musk PA Images

The company’s skyrocketing fortunes are in stark contrast to their well-publicised struggles of a few years ago, which Musk recently revealed at one point left Tesla just months away from bankruptcy.

With his roughly 20% ownership of the company Musk himself is expected to net $15 billion from the move, putting him behind only Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in terms of personal wealth. It’s actually a comparatively small gain for the CEO, with Musk having already seen his net worth increase by a massive $90 billion this year alone.

Advert 10

It’s the culmination of a record breaking year for Musk and his various companies, with the announcement coming less than 24 hours after SpaceX became the first private company to launch an operational mission to space. Musk, who is currently suffering from COVID-19, has yet to comment on Tesla’s addition to the index.