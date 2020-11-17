Tesla Will No Longer Offer Its Model 3 With Cheapest $35,000 Price Point

Tesla Will No Longer Offer Its Model 3 With Cheapest $35,000 Pricepoint PA/Tesla

It’s been a ride, but it looks like the saga of the $35,000 Tesla is finally coming to an end, with the company set to wind down sales of its lowest priced Model 3.

The Model 3 Standard Range is an ‘off the menu’ version of Tesla’s most popular car, launched by the company to fulfil it’s promise of delivering a $35,000 car that would be affordable to the masses.

A lower price point EV had been touted by Elon Musk for several years, but the package was slow to arrive even after Tesla began mass production of the Model 3, finally launching in April 2019. Just 18 months later, Tesla has stopped selling the $35,000 version of the Model 3 altogether.

Getting your hands on the Standard Range has never exactly been a piece of cake. Tesla stopped producing the cheaper version just months after it was announced, and was quickly taken off its website too. For the majority of its short life, those looking to buy the Standard Package had to order it by phone or in store.

After production of the Standard Package stopped, Tesla found a way to technically keep the $35,000 dream alive, by selling a software-locked version of it’s Model 3 Standard Range Plus – normally $38,000 – with a $3,000 discount.

The company explained at the time:

Given the popularity of the Standard Plus relative to the Standard, we have made the decision to simplify our production operations to better optimize cost, minimize complexity and streamline operations. As a result, Model 3 Standard will now be a software-limited version of the Standard Plus, and we are taking it off the online ordering menu, which just means that to get it, customers will need to call us or visit any one of the several hundred Tesla stores.

Electrek reports that Tesla has told its staff that they won’t be able to offer downgrades of the new Model 3 vehicles set to be released next year, essentially closing the loophole that kept the $35,000 Tesla on sale.

The 2020 Model 3 can still be software-limited and sold for $35,000, but as the new model rolls into production and Tesla dealers sell through their existing inventory, it looks like it’s time to wave goodbye to Tesla’s most affordable car.