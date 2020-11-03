Tesla Will Unveil An Updated Cybertruck Design In ‘A Month Or So’ Pablo Cubarle/Electrek

An updated Cybertruck is set to be unveiled by Tesla in the coming weeks, and many will hope that it has a stronger presentation than the previous iteration.

The original presentation of the Cybertruck was met with an awkward response when a brick cracked the windscreen, which was supposed to be bulletproof. Despite this hiccough, more than half a million people have reserved a Cybertruck, and they will be keen to see how the design has been updated. In a tweet, Elon Musk teased new information about the vehicle when responding to a request for images of the vehicle.

It is unclear exactly what changes will be revealed, although there are clues as to what may be shown.

New Cybertruck Elon Musk/Twitter

When the vehicle was initially unveiled, many commented that it seemed too big for small roads and garages. In response, Musk stated that the car could lose an inch in width and six inches in length. This would likely make the car more commercially viable, so fans can likely expect to see the car looking trimmer when it is unveiled.

There have also been discussions about making the centre line more level and lowering the window sill height, although none of this has been confirmed to have made it into the updated design.

A freelance editor, Pablo Cubarle, shared renders of these potential alterations with Electrek, showing they made it smaller, less angular and lower to the ground, but more changes have likely occurred since these were shared.

It will be interesting to see how the Cybertruck has changed when it is unveiled this year. Many will hope that the vehicle manages to avoid the issues of the last presentation and introduce an exciting vehicle to the Tesla catalogue.