Tesla's Gigafactory Plans Temporarily Halted By Snakes PA Images

Tesla has faced its fair share of opposition over its plans for its new ‘Gigafactory Berlin’, but the latest setback has come from an unlikely source: snakes.

No, not the backstabbing kind – actual real-life snakes. A German judge has ordered the electric car manufacturer to temporarily stop clearing the forest for the new factory over fears that the work could endanger hibernating snakes in the area.

Local environmentalist groups have repeatedly tried to stop Tesla’s plans for the Gigafactory, which is currently under construction in Grünheide, about 30km outside Berlin. And thanks to the snakes, it looks like they might have got their way – at least for the time being – after two campaign groups filed a successful lawsuit to pause tree felling in the area.

PA Images

The Brandenburg Nature Conservation Union (Nabu) and the Green League argued that continuing with the project would risk killing snakes and – much cuter – sand lizards hibernating in forests. Tesla has previously said that it would move the wildlife before beginning the clearing process.

Christiane Schröder, Managing Director of Nabu Brandenburg, told Tagesspiel:

Although all experts know that even after two years of intensive searching [for wildlife] it can’t fully be ruled out that sand lizards and snakes will be killed during this kind of construction project, it is claimed [by Tesla] that after two months you can be sure that you have caught all the animals.

The Frankfurt/Oder administrative court is yet to make a final ruling on the matter, but has ordered a temporary pause in the meantime to prevent Tesla from going ahead with the tree felling while the lawsuit was being considered. Nabu filed the lawsuit after Tesla was initially given the green light to proceed with clearing the 82.9-hectare area of forest by the State Environment Agency last week.

PA Images

This isn’t the first time Tesla has had its plans threatened by local wildlife, with the company having had to move a number of endangered bats before deforestation of another part of the forest could begin back in February. Tesla says it is committed to reducing the environmental impact of the Gigafactory, and has previously pledged to set up birdboxes as well as planting three trees for every one that it cuts down in the area.

Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin will act as the base for European production of the company’s Model Y, which is set to launch in the region next year. The company is racing to meet its target completion date of July 2021, with Elon Musk paying a visit to the site last month to oversee hiring for the project.