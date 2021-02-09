Tesla's Original Creators Call Out 'Complicated' Elon Musk For Saying He's The Founder CNBC/ PA Images

Everybody knows that Elon Musk runs Tesla, but not many people are aware that he isn’t actually the true founder of the company.

It’s easy to assume, especially because Musk himself doesn’t exactly go out of his way to correct people. But despite no longer being involved with the company, Tesla’s actual co-founders want their former business partner to give them the credit they deserve.

Advert 10

In a rare interview with CNBC, Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning – who founded the electric car company in 2003 – have spoken out about Musk’s role in Tesla and what it’s like to work for the eccentric billionaire, and also revealed their frustration at Musk labelling himself the creator of the company.

Elon Musk PA Images

Both Eberhard and Tarpenning say they’ve been impressed with what Musk has managed to achieve in the 16 years since he joined Tesla, but are keen to stress that he wasn’t there from the get-go. ‘He’s actually accomplished some amazing things in his own right… and he’s done some interesting things with Tesla for sure,’ Eberhard said, ‘but I’m not sure why he has to also say that he was a founder when he wasn’t. I don’t understand that.’

In fact, Musk only came on board in 2004 – a year after Tesla was first founded – and was actually the company’s fourth CEO, taking on the role in 2008. By the time Musk took control of the company, Eberhard had already left having been ‘voted off the island’, with Tarpenning following him out the door less than a year later.

Advert 10

The pair revealed that during early days of Tesla they had a ‘complicated’ working relationship with Musk, who they say had a habit of taking big financial risks without thinking of the consequences for others in the company. It’s an assessment that probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has followed Musk over the years, with the co-founders confirming that his unorthodox and somewhat unpredictable approach to doing business has been there since the beginning.

‘I think Elon’s Elon-ness has increased over the years,’ Eberhard said, with Tarpenning adding, ‘Elon is complicated. You know, he is real smart and delves into everything, which can be both a positive and negative.’

Despite Tesla having soared to new heights since their departure, and with the company currently worth an estimated $700 million, the pair say they have no regrets over their time at the company, saying, ‘It was the worst and the best and and it’s worked out great.’ And while Musk might never be able to call himself the true founder of Tesla, with the company having made him the world’s richest man, he may not really care.

Advert 10