The Audi R8 Will Have A 2021 Panther Edition

Audi has released the latest limited edition version of its iconic R8 supercar, debuting an all-new rear-wheel drive model for the launch of the super rare ‘Panther Edition’.

The car gets its name from its custom exterior colour – Panther Black Crystal Effect – and when Audi says its limited edition, they mean it. The company is only producing 30 coupes for the US market, all using the R8’s new-and-improved rear wheel drive configuration.

The main body is said to resemble a ‘starlit sky’, and is complemented by carbon fibre fittings as well as some decidedly un-panther-like matte black 20-inch wheels with red accents.

Inside the car, you’ll find a black and red leather and Alcantara trim, and an R8 specific Bang & Olufsen sound system, as well as all the other unique touches you’d expect from a limited edition model like this.

In terms of performance, it’s the same as your standard R8: the V10 engine packs 532 horsepower and 398 lb ft of torque, which will apparently get you from 0-to-60-mph in 3.6 seconds.

The 2021 R8 Panther Edition should be made available for orders later this month, starting at $186,495. The Panther will be the first rear-drive 2021 R8 model to launch in the US, with a standard model set to follow in the coming months.