The Best Computer Mice To Buy In 2020 For Gaming

Logitech / Razer

PC gaming has never been so popular, partly thanks to most people over the last few months being forced to spend more time at home than ever before. Some people in the PC Master Race had to do this before they legally had to!

Advert

It really doesn’t matter if you’re brand new to PC gaming or a veteran that has been smashing it since World of Warcraft, a decent gaming mouse could prove the difference between winning and losing in some games. Especially when playing some intense action-packed matches.

Other benefits for getting a decent mouse include a better durability, faster speed and also a comfortable experience for your hand and wrist after playing Counterstrike for seven hours straight.

You’ll be pleased to hear that you don’t have to break the bank for a decent computer mouse for gaming. Here are five computer mice that we think you will love.

Logitech G203 Prodigy 1st Gen – £16.41

Advert

Logitech

Don’t be put off by the price of this impressive piece of kit. Logitech claims that this mouse is up to 8x faster than standard gaming mice thanks to its 6000 DPI optical sensor for incredible accuracy, tracking speed and consistency.

Despite being released in 2017, the mouse still holds its own against of the newer competitors on the block.

For any fans of RGB out there, users are able to customise their wired RGB mouse and choose from a palette of 16.8 million colours.

If you’re after a mouse that gets the basics correct and has enough precision to handle mainstream games, this could be a great option. Especially if you’re getting into PC gaming for the first time.

You can buy the Logitech G203 Prodigy on Amazon for £16.41.

SteelSeries Rival 3 – £34.99

SteelSeries

Advert

Some computer mice are only configured to be used right-handed. That’s where SteelSeries come in, producing some of the best ambidextrous/left-handed mice on the market.

The Rival 3 is a new addition to the company’s lineup coming in at the lower end of the price spectrum.

It’s been ergonomically designed to provide comfort for intense gaming sessions, no matter if you’re using it right or left-handed.

Durability has been at the forefront of its design. Made with high-grade polymer, the device is designed to withstand 60 million click mechanical switches.

You can buy the SteelSeries Rival 3 on Amazon for £34.99.

Corsair Harpoon Wireless – £50.59

Corsair

Some people prefer to game with a wireless mouse to eliminate the fuss of a cord. If you’re one of these people, this is a great gaming mouse for you.

This particular model from Corsair guarantees up to 60 hours of continuous battery-powered wireless gaming. If you need to charge your mouse, you can simply plug it in to keep playing while it’s charging.

Another perk to this model is that it is extremely lightweight. Weighing in at just 99g, it means you can game without worrying about fatigue.

With comfortable rubber side-grips, with programmable buttons and RGB lighting, this particular mouse from Corsair really is a great option to own.

Advert

You can buy the Corsair Harpoon Wireless on Amazon for £50.59.

Razer DeathAdder V2 – £65.99

Razer

With a 20K optical sensor, eight programmable buttons and best-in-class ergonomics, the DeathAdder V2 is a popular choice among many PC gamers.

Despite having a cord, Razer Speedflex cables help to reduce the weight and drag for better control of the mouse. It feels like a wireless-free experience!

As well as looking incredibly stylish, the mouse has eight programmable buttons for remapping complex functions.

16.8 million colours are supported for immersive customised lighting on the mouse. If you happen to have a colourful setup and really want to have a peripheral that stands out, this is a safe bet.

You can buy the Razer DeathAdder V2 on Amazon for £65.99.

Razer Mamba Mouse and Firefly Gaming Surface HyperFlux Bundle – £245.46

Razer

If you’re after a PC gaming experience that will completely blow your mind, this Surface Hyperflux bundle will blow your mind.

The Razer Firefly HyperFlux is able to directly transfer power to a Mamba mouse and eliminates the need for a battery. This means that the device can be ultra-lightweight and wireless as it doesn’t need a battery inside.

The surface can be altered depending on your preferred gaming style. You have the choice of switching between speed (hard surface) for quick mouse swipes or control (cloth surface) for precise aiming.

Accuracy and performance can be improved thanks to this piece of kit, but it comes at a price.

If you feel like your standard gaming mouse won’t cut it and you’re happy to spend extra, this could be the peripheral setup for you.

You can buy the Razer Mamba Mouse and Firefly Gaming Surface HyperFlux Bundle on Amazon for £245.46.