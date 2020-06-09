The Best Father’s Day Gifts For Tech Lovers In 2020

Not On The High-Steet/PA

It’s that time of the year again where you treat your Dad to some great gifts as a way to show appreciation. If you’re struggling to get come up with any decent presents, we’ve got some recommendations that we know they will love.

For some Dads, this year will be particularly tough due to some children being far away because of COVID-19. For any gadget-loving Dads, we’ve got plenty of recommendations that are much better than your average box of chocolates or case of beer.

While the day (21st June) is looming near and nearer, you’ll be pleased to know that you still have time to get a decent gift for him before then! We have a number of products which we have highlighted that vary in prices.

Anker Wireless Earphones – £23.99

If your Dad is into his fitness, these low-cost earphones from Anker are some of the best-priced models on the market. The Soundbuds deliver 10-Hours worth of playtime from a single charge and you can get 2 hours of playtime from just a 10-minute charge.

As well as having great sound quality, they’re also IPX7 waterproof. This means that it protects against rain, sweat, and water and can even survive showers and swimming pools.

EarTips and EarWings are available in multiple sizes in the box, so whatever the ear size, you should find a comfortable feel wearing these earphones.

These earbuds are great for workouts and noisy commutes on public transport.

You can buy the Anker earphones on Amazon for £23.99.

Personalised Power Bank – £55.00

Not On The High Street

This high power long-life lithium polymer battery easily charges smartphones and compatible tablets.

Personalised to be a great gift for your Father or anyone else for that matter, the bamboo power bank is both stylish and practical.

The 4000 mAH power bank is perfect if you need to charge any devices while on the move or if you’re in the middle of nowhere for a couple days. If your Dad likes camping, take note.

The power bank can be charged from any computer or wall socket adapter by using the USB cable included.

You can be the personalised power bank on Not On The High Street for £55.00.

CONQUECO Portable Coffee Maker – £89.50

CONQUECO

Rechargeable electric heating espresso machines are one of the greatest inventions ever invented. Fact.

Unless you happen to be in a really busy city, it can be difficult to find a decent coffee. This portable coffee maker is able to convert Nespresso and L’Or capsules into coffee whilst on the go.

It’s the best way to enjoy 40 ml of authentic espresso at home, in the office or on the go.

The simplistic design means that you can make an espresso with the touch of just one button. To use hot water (up to 80℃), you just to press the button for 5 seconds to start brewing the espresso and pumping out coffee.

You can buy the portable coffee machine from Amazon for £89.50.

Kindle Paperwhite – £119.99

Amazon

If sitting down and enjoying a good read is more like your Dad, an Amazon Kindle is a great alternative to these adventurous suggestions we’ve already made.

The Paperwhite guaranteed to last weeks on a single charge. With the storage increased up to 8GB or 32Gb, you can now hold more books, magazines and audiobooks on a Kindle device than ever before.

Because the device is IPX8, it means you can read the Paperwhite on the beach or by a swimming pool without worrying about your device getting splashed.

With Audible, you can switch seamlessly between reading and listening to books via Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones.

You can buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for £119.99.

Apple Watch Series 5 – £439.00

Apple

There hasn’t been a better time to buy a new Apple Watch, if you’re willing to really treat your Dad your Father’s Day.

This watch helps you smash your fitness goals, keep tabs on your heart rate and sleep, lets you ring emergency services with ease and of course, tells the time.

In fact, there aren’t many things that this fifth-generation of the Apple Watch won’t be able to do for you.

With up to 18 hours of battery life and water-resistance up to 50 metres, is by far the best smartwatch you can currently buy.

You can get the Apple Watch Series 5 on JD Williams for £439.00.