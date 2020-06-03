The Best Telescopes To Buy For New Amateur Astronomers

PA

Saturday’s space launch sending two astronauts up to the ISS saw people on both sides of the Atlantic looking up to the stars. With astronomy events and launches taking place now more than ever, there’s never been a better time to purchase a telescope!

If you’ve never undertaken stargazing before, it’s observing or capturing celestial objects in the sky using the unaided eye, binoculars, or telescopes. Using a telescope is the best way to feel up close and personal with the stars from the comfort of your garden.

This month alone, there are opportunities to see Mercury, Venus, Mars and Neptune all in the UK. There’s also the chance to gain a close look at the full moon, as well as meteor showers, asteroids and an annular solar eclipse. In the US, having a telescope could help you to see the latest rocket launch up close depending on your location.

There are a number of things to consider if you’re planning on gaining a closer look at the stars. The size of your telescope will depend on how much storage room you have for it.

You also need to consider whether you are interested in purchasing a reflector or refractor telescope. A refractor telescope is better for getting a closer look at the moon and other planets. If you would prefer a telescope to help you see into deep space, a reflector one is probably your best bet.

Telescopes can cost an awful lot of money, so it’s important to consider that and how often you are going to use it. You can also buy a really good quality telescope without needing to pay a substantial amount of money.

We have picked out two refractor telescopes that are great options for amateur astronomers looking to observe planets in the sky and they won’t break the bank.

National Geographic 50/600 AZ Telescope – £59.99

National Geographic

If you’re looking to purchase a small telescope on a tight budget, the 50/600 AZ Telescope from National Geographic is a fantastic option.

It has a small finder scope which makes it incredibly easy for first-time astronomers to get used to finding celestial objects in the night sky.

One of the biggest advantages to this telescope is the fact that it is super easy to install. Because of its weight at just 998g, it’s also easily suitable for mobile use.

With up to 100x magnification, an azimuthal mount allowing easy alignment and a robust tripod providing a safe stand, it’s a great purchase for entering the world of astronomy.

You can buy the National Geographic telescope from Amazon for £59.99.

Celestron 21064 AstroMaster 90EQ Refractor Telescope – £279.00

Celestron

With a really easy and fast setup, you can be looking at the stars in style with this refractor telescope from Celestron.

This AstroMaster is applauded for being a great option for both celestial viewing as well as looking into deep-space! If you are willing to pay extra for this model, you will be rewarded with clear views of planets and the Moon (as long as there’s clear skies)!

It’s very rare for this price that you’ll get a telescope so durable. It has a German Equatorial Mount with setting circles for accurate location and tracking, helping to make it even easier to find planets in the sky.

With great views of Saturn’s rings and Jupiter’s moons easily accessible thanks to this great telescope, it’s no wonder that it is such a popular choice for those willing to enter astronomy with a bang!

You can buy this Celestron telescope from Amazon for £279.00.