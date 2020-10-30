The Broadband Provider That Causes UK Customers The Most Stress Has Been Named

PikPic/Macworld

Broadband providers can be a pain, whether the service they provide is prone to blackouts or if it just doesn’t live up to the ‘lightning-fast’ claims that were made at purchase. A survey has now fount the provider that causes UK customers the most stress.

The stress of dealing with broadband providers can sometimes feel overwhelming unless you’re fortunate enough to be with a good network. A new study from Broadband Genie aimed to see which provider actually caused the most amount of stress in the UK, by analysing 305,568 tweets that were directed at Broadband provider ISPs.

This test analysed data from tweets aimed at major providers between the 1st January 2020 and 25th September 2020. The analysis was conducted by a TensiStregnth tool that was developed by Mike Thelwall, Professor of IT at Wolverhampton University. It uses a relatively simple algorithm to measure stress and measures them on a scale: -1 (no stress), -2 (low stress), -3 (moderate stress), -4 (high stress), -5 (extreme stress).

Shell Energy and Post Office had the highest percentage of stressed tweets with 36.7% and 35.3% of them scoring a -3 or above. This may not be too surprising given that broadband is not the primary focus of either company in the UK.

PlusNet, Sky Broadband and Virgin Media were the next highest in the stress table. While Hyperoptic caused the least amount of stressed followed by NowTV. However, the data does reveal some interesting factors upon inspection.

When the total of tweets are put alongside the percentage of complaints, Virgin Media causes the most complaints and is followed by TalkTalk and BT. Virgin has 68,206 tweets in this record and 28.3% of them were stressed. This figure is clearly more than Shell who had 267 tweets with 36.7% of them being negative.

Like most data, the findings of this study can be interpreted in several ways. However, it appears that some of the broadband companies have been keen to respond to the study.

A Spokesperson for Shell Energy told ISPreview:

We strive to deliver excellent customer service, alongside fast, reliable and great value broadband. This was recently recognized by Resolver who ranked us excellent for customer service, indicating that our customers are satisfied. While this research shows only a very small number of customers are frustrated, we take it seriously and something we continue to focus on improving.

Plusnet has also commented on the findings:

We work hard to provide customers with great service from our UK based call centres. Ofcom recently reported that Plusnet customers had the best experience across the broadband market with 93% of customers satisfied overall with our service. We will take on board these results and continue to improve the service we provide.

This is clearly an issue that providers want to address, and it will be interesting to see if those which had a higher number of tweets about their service will also respond.

It is also worth noting that tools which measure stress can, at times, misinterpret data and as a result, the findings should allow for a degree of error. Nonetheless, this is an enlightening insight into the most popular broadband Twitter accounts as well as the kind of reactions they receive.