The Firenze Lanciare Is An Twin-Jet Flying Hypercar Concept Vehicle Firenze Lanciare

Flying cars are an incredible idea, but making them a reality can be a challenge. Nonetheless, Firenze Lanciare is meeting this challenge with its concept.

The Firenze Lanciare is being developed by former F-18 carrier jet pilot Greg Brown, and he believes in delivering a vehicle that mixes a luxury car with a jet plane. On top of its comfortable interior, the vehicle is set to be able to reach up to 500mph and cover long distances between runways. While these features may sound like an unreachable goal, the concept for the Firenze Lanciar brings it closer to reality.

The vehicle is 24 feet long, but it uses Chromoly tube framing which makes the sizable vehicle light and able to fly. Additionally, it looks set to use the suspension that is used in off-road racing in order to ensure safe and steady landing. The wings of the vehicle come out of the ‘wing box’ between the wheels to give it a 27-foot wingspan. However, to put this lightweight technology and wingspan to good use the concept needs an impressive engine.

To build up speed the vehicle has a 300-gallon fuel tank and a pair of jet turbines. Naturally, this would give the Firenze Lancaire plenty of thrust and may tempt those who want a car with plenty of speed.

It is pretty rare to find a vehicle that can fly, reach 500 mph, provide four seats and give luxury comfort, but that is exactly what the Firenze Lancaire offers. Unfortunately, the vehicle and its impressive features will come at a significant cost. Brown believes that prototyping the car will cost between 20 and 40 million US dollars and if larger production began, each vehicle could sell for between 5 and 7 million US dollars.

This prospect may look promising to those with a lot of money and an interest in being able to fly up to 850 miles, but it seems that there will be a while to wait before the concept becomes a reality. With that said, this concept is definitely something to look forward to.