The First iPod Was Sold On This Day 19 Years Ago Apple

19 years ago, on November 10, 2001, the iPod was born.

Announced a month earlier by Steve Jobs, it was a revolutionary product only a year in the making; a compact, yet powerful and easy-to-use media player quickly dubbed ‘the Walkman of the 21st century’.

The first generation iPod was a baby by modern standards, offering up to 10Gb of storage – enough for roughly 2,000 songs – and a 10 hour battery life. Nevertheless, the simple design, with its instantly recognisable white casing and now-iconic click-wheel, helped separate it from other mp3 players, making it a hit with consumers.

The release of the iPod came at a crucial time for Apple, following poor sales of its most recent computers. It was a runaway success for the company, selling over 100 million units in the first six years. That might not seem like much compared to the sales figures we’re used to now, but compare it to the first Xbox, which sold just 24 million consoles in the same period, and you get the idea. It would be another two years before iTunes was introduced, and there were only two Apple Stores open worldwide, but that didn’t stop people flocking to buy the newest must-have gadget.

The First iPod Was Sold On This Day 19 Years Ago PA

At the time, experts and tech journalists weren’t sold on the iPod, with some criticising it as overpriced compared to other music players and lacking in features considered standard at the time, such as voice recording and EQ tuning.

In an early review of the iPod, IGN wrote:

As much as it was treated like a revolutionary product last week, in many respects it’s not a cutting edge player at all. Overall, the iPod is a nicely designed, well integrated, and blazingly fast jukebox for Mac users. However, budget-conscious consumers, or those for whom a robust feature list is a priority, might want to look elsewhere for an MP3 solution.

Apple fans on the MacRumors forum were slightly more direct, with one user posting:

I still can’t believe this! All this hype for something so ridiculous! Who cares about an MP3 player? I want something new! I want them to think differently! Why oh why would they do this?! It’s so wrong! It’s so stupid!

But what did the critics know? Apple were on a roll, with the release of the first iPod ultimately spurring the growth that would eventually see the company launch the first iPhone in 2007. And you know what happened next.

Apple

Over the next decade, Apple released five more generations of its original iPod, culminating in the 6th generation iPod Classic which, from it’s release in 2007 until just last year, remained the most powerful iPod the company ever made, with a maximum storage capacity of 160Gb. Other models followed, including the iPod Nano, iPod shuffle, and iPod Touch.

Nowadays, it’s easy to think of the iPod as a bit of a relic. Only four new models have been released since 2010 – all updates to the iPod touch – with every other model discontinued.

Two main culprits are to blame for the death of the iPod. The rise of streaming platforms meant the old way of buying music on CDs, and even through iTunes, increasingly looked expensive and unnecessary – why spend £10 on one album when £9.99 could get you as many as you wanted on Spotify? It didn’t take long for Apple to realise the game was up; the company launched their own streaming service, Apple Music, in 2015, and integrated the iTunes Music Store into the platform earlier this year.

PA Images

Maybe it’s possible that iPods could have survived the streaming revolution and stayed as our dedicated music libraries; the iPod touch is wifi-enabled and does more or less everything an iPhone can except, you know, phone people. But as Apple continued to increase the storage capacity of its newer iPhone models – the launch of the iPhone 7 in 2016 saw storage options bumped up to 32Gb, 128Gb and even 256Gb – the need for a separate device for all your music became, well, yesterday’s problem.

It’s sad to think that today’s teenagers, and even some young adults, may never have had an iPod of their own. Whether it’s the bulky iPod classic that could carry enough music to fill a small record store, or the tiny, colourful iPod shuffle you could clip to the pocket of your school shirt, there’s a certain nostalgia to the days of the iPod. I bet you can still hear the sound of the click wheel now.

