The Hilarious Moment US Senator Misunderstands What ‘Finsta’ Means

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Oct 2021 15:33
The Hilarious Moment US Senator Misunderstands What ‘Finsta’ Means@BloombergTV/Twitter

A US Senator gained attention online after he appeared to misunderstand the concept of a ‘Finsta’, aka a ‘Fake Insta’. 

Senator Richard Blumenthal made the apparent blunder while speaking to Facebook’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, during a recent hearing regarding the platform’s impacts on mental health.

During the hearing, Blumenthal asked Davis whether Facebook would ‘commit to ending Finstas; a question which doesn’t make a lot of sense when considering ‘Finsta’ simply refers to a form of Instagram account. Users may set up ‘Finstas’, or fake accounts, to allow them to better monitor their following and ensure they are only sharing content to certain people.

Instagram app (Alamy)Alamy

Davis attempted to explain the concept of a Finsta to the senator by pointing out Facebook doesn’t ‘actually do Finsta’.

She commented: ‘What Finsta refers to is young people setting up accounts where they may want to have more privacy. You refer to it as privacy from their parents. In my interactions from teens what I’ve found is that they sometimes like to have an account where they can interact just with a smaller group of friends.’

Blumenthal didn’t appear to understand that there is, in reality, little difference between a real Instagram account and a fake one as he responded: ‘Finsta is one of your products or services we’re not talking about Google or Apple it’s Facebook, correct?’

See a clip from the hearing below:

Davis then described ‘Finsta’ as ‘slang for a type of account’, but was left having to ask for clarification when Blumenthal questioned whether Facebook would ‘end that type of account.’

At another point in the hearing, Blumenthal did accurately describe Finstas as secret second accounts used by young people to avoid being caught out by parents, but expressed beliefs they utilised certain features created by Facebook to evade parental scrutiny.

The senator’s misunderstanding has caused amusement online, with social media users sharing the clip of his confusion and describing it as ‘funny’ and ’embarrassing’.

The hearing took place after a series of leaked internal documents suggested Instagram may negatively impact body image and self-esteem.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Technology, Facebook, Instagram, Mental Health

