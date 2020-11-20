The Man Who Said He Guessed Trump’s Twitter Password Is Now Being Investigated By Police

There should not be a reason for the Dutch National Police, especially the team at the High Tech Crime Unit, to doubt my statement. They know me, they know my work for more than 22 years with the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure.

I did not ‘hack’ Trump’s account, I did not bypass any security system as there was no adequate security in place. I just guessed the password and then tried to warn his team about the risks and how to solve them.