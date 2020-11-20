The Man Who Said He Guessed Trump’s Twitter Password Is Now Being Investigated By Police
Last month, a Dutch cybersecurity researcher came forward with an audacious claim: he’d hacked into Donald Trump’s Twitter account by guessing his password.
Victor Gevers said it took him just five attempts to log in to the president’s account, revealing that the password to the account of the most powerful man on Earth was ‘MAGA2020!’
Both the White House and Twitter have said that there is no evidence that the breach took place, but it looks like Gevers’ revelation might have got him in trouble anyway. The cybersecurity researcher was recently questioned by Dutch police over the claims, with Dutch authorities confirming that they are ‘currently investigating whether something criminal has happened.’
During questioning, Gevers reportedly revealed new evidence to the police to back up his claims. A spokesperson for the Dutch Public Prosecution Service said that Gevers was a witness, and not a suspect, but the BBC reports that if he is found to have broken cybersecurity laws, he could face up to four years in prison.
Gevers claimed that he gained access to Trump’s account on October 16 for two days, during which time he took screenshots, and attempted to contact US authorities and the Secret Service to alert them of the security flaw. The cybersecurity researcher claims that it was the second time since 2016 that he had guessed the president’s password.
The claims have been met with scepticism in some circles, with Twitter releasing a statement saying they had no proof of any hack.
The social media company said:
We’ve seen no evidence to corroborate this claim. We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including federal branches of government
Gevers denies that he broke any laws by logging into Trump’s account, arguing that he was working as an ‘ethical hacker’.
He said:
There should not be a reason for the Dutch National Police, especially the team at the High Tech Crime Unit, to doubt my statement. They know me, they know my work for more than 22 years with the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure.
I did not ‘hack’ Trump’s account, I did not bypass any security system as there was no adequate security in place. I just guessed the password and then tried to warn his team about the risks and how to solve them.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Technology, Donald Trump, Hacking, Now, Twitter