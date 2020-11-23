The Mandalorian’s Werner Herzog Says Elon Musk’s Plans To Build A City On Mars Are A ‘Mistake’
Elon Musk has made his intentions for Mars clear, but it has now caused a backlash from director and actor Werner Herzog, who believes that humans should not behave like locusts.
Herzog has had a long and illustrious career in film, although most will recognize him from his work in The Mandalorian. The director and actor is currently working on a documentary on asteroids, entitled Fireballs: Visitors From Darker Worlds, which prompted a question about Elon Musk’s plans for Mars.
His response was mixed, and drew attention to some of Musk’s recent comments about the future habitation of the planet.
Herzog told Inverse that the technological utopia that Musk is promising will end quickly, much like socialism in the 20th century. He went on to note that he’d love to visit Mars with scientists but not move there like ‘locusts’. These strong words highlighted the issues that need to be addressed on Earth, as well as the dangers of investing the hopes of humanity on a foreign planet that has dust storms and no running water.
Herzog explained his position:
I think Elon Musk stylizes himself as some sort of a technological visionary because he has to sell his electric cars, wonderful that he does that. He has to sell his reusable rockets. Wonderful that he’s doing it.
But I disagree with him when he postulates and preaches about colonizing Mars, and I have to tell not only Elon Musk but everyone. And so I say it as straightforward as it can be… it is an obscenity. The thought alone is an obscenity.
In fact, Musk has also noted the limitations of terraforming of late, and the business magnate may be attempting to limit anticipation for the Mars-based utopia that Herzog has a problem with.
Musk has not yet responded to Herzog’s comments, although he has a track record of hitting back at negative comments. With that in mind, Musk probably will tweet a response in the coming days.
Let’s just hope that his response does not contain any slanderous accusations, like previous outbursts have done.
