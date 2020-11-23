The Mandalorian’s Werner Herzog Says Elon Musk’s Plans To Build A City On Mars Are A ‘Mistake’

I think Elon Musk stylizes himself as some sort of a technological visionary because he has to sell his electric cars, wonderful that he does that. He has to sell his reusable rockets. Wonderful that he’s doing it.

But I disagree with him when he postulates and preaches about colonizing Mars, and I have to tell not only Elon Musk but everyone. And so I say it as straightforward as it can be… it is an obscenity. The thought alone is an obscenity.