The New Mac Mini Is Faster Than Every Intel Mac
The new Mac Mini boasted impressive specifications with its in-house M1 chip, and a new test has shown that it surpasses all Intel-based Macs of yesteryear.
When the Mac Mini was announced by Apple it undoubtedly looked impressive, but what’s said and what is delivered can sometimes be different.
The team at Geekbench have now tested the technology, and it turns out that it surpasses every single Intel Mac in single-core tests, despite using a Rosetta 2 emulator.
Frank McShan told MacRumors what the results of this test meant broadly:
The new Rosetta 2 Geekbench results uploaded show that the M1 chip running on a MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM has single-core and multi-core scores of 1,313 and 5,888 respectively. Since this version of Geekbench is running through Apple’s translation layer Rosetta 2, an impact on performance is to be expected. Rosetta 2 running x86 code appears to be achieving 78%-79% of the performance of native Apple Silicon code.
Despite the impact on performance, the single-core Rosetta 2 score results still outperforms any other Intel Mac, including the 2020 27-inch iMac with Intel Core i9-10910 @ 3.6GHz.
Despite this incredible performance, some of the results should be contextualised. Firstly, when multi-core tests are taken into account the new Mac Mini falls down the list significantly. In fact, it falls behind the iMac Pro from 2017. Rosetta 2 is also slightly problematic as it will deliver a stellar performance on native applications, but may have some trouble with ones it is not accustomed to.
The new Mac Mini looks set to improve on previous generations of the system, but it may not be able to compete with previous Intel Mac systems on every level. With that said, it would be a surprise if the Mini could generate that kind of performance.
The next-generation Mac Mini looks set to deliver impressive single-core performance and with its other features, it may just sway those who would like to test out the new M1 chip without too high of a price point.
