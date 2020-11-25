The Sultan Of Brunei Is Selling His Incredibly Rare 1993 Cizeta For $725,000 Curated

A Cizeta may not excite people as much as an Aston Martin. However, the Sultan of Brunei is selling this rare supercar that showcases just how impressive the manufacturer’s vehicles were.

Cizeta was founded by former Lamborghini engineer Claudio Zampolli and music composer Giorgio Moroder. While the composer behind Top Gun may not have been an obvious partner for a car company, the results speak for themselves.

Now, the Sultan of Brunei is selling his unique blue 1993 Cizeta V16T, and it is a time capsule into the designs of the early 90s, as well as an impressive supercar in its own right.

Brand new, the Citeza V16T was capable of 540 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque through its 6.0-litre 16-cylinder engine. While some would expect this performance to have worsened over time, this may not be the case for this particular model. The vehicle has only travelled 600 miles, and with that in mind, it should run like new. Although the battery may need a jump-start after spending so much time motionless in a garage.

The appearance of the vehicle is strikin,g and perhaps the most appealing part of the unique supercar. The one-of-a-kind blue colouring adds to a car that looks like it belongs beside a Testarossa. On top of that, it has more lights than anyone could possibly need. The Italian style is evident throughout, and unsurprisingly it was primarily constructed by former Lamborghini and Ferrari engineers.

While the car is incredibly appealing, some may be reluctant to spend the asking price of $729,000. With that said, asking prices can always be haggled, although how far down remains to be seen.