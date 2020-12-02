The Sun Expelled Its Most Powerful Solar Flare In Three Years Last Weekend

solar disruption PA

The sun has emitted its strongest solar flare in three years, and it appears to be indicative of future behaviour from the centre of our solar system. The flare itself was considerable but would have been primarily noticed by researchers.

It is sometimes worth reminding yourself that the sun is in a changing state. The evolving nature of the sun was illustrated last week by an M4.4 flare that radiated ultraviolet and x-ray radiation on top of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Advert 10

A system that measures flares allows scientists to classify the events and M-class is among the strongest expulsions from the sun.

NASA Shares Trippy Timelapse Video Showing Decade Of Sun In One Hour NASA

There are five classes of a solar flare that range from an A-class to B, C, M, and X. The X classification is the strongest possible, while A-class would go unnoticed by most. Last week the sun expelled an M4.4 flare which made it the strongest flare since 2017, and these kinds of events are set to continue.

Dr Tony Phillips of SpaceWeather explained the impact this flare would have had on people:

Advert 10

Ham radio operators and mariners may have noticed strange propagation effects at frequencies below 20 MHz, with some transmissions below 10 MHz completely extinguished.

It appears that the full effect of the flare was mitigated by the sun itself which eclipsed the area of the reaction, and this may have prevented an X-class reading. The resulting coronal mass ejection (CME) will now bypass Earth and go into space. This result of a CME colliding with Earth would be a strong geomagnetic storm, but it seems that Earth may still be impacted further by this ongoing reaction on the sun.

Sun Pixabay

The sun will rotate to present the sunspot that originated the flare to towards Earth in the coming days and this may lead more flares that would cause a geostorm. This kind of event will reoccur more frequently as the sun has entered a new 11-year cycle solar cycle this year. This means activity, like the flare that was seen last week, will increase until 2025.

Advert 10

Going forward, it seems that geostorms may become more frequent. However, these expulsions shouldn’t impact life on Earth too much.