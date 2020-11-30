The US Is Building Salt Mines To Store Hydrogen Underground

PA Images

By 2025 it is hoped that salt mines that store hydrogen will be able to power 150,000 homes for one year will be up and running. The plans would allow for a major increase in the use of renewable energy in the United States.

In Utah, engineers are creating a giant hole in the ground that is half a mile deep and half a mile wide. The plan is that this giant cylindrical hole will become a place to store hydrogen so that renewable energy can be used.

Advert 10

The scheme called the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project is being overseen by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems and given the companies experience in liquid fuel storage, it will likely be a success. This project is also set to be cheaper for the company and better for the Earth.

Lightbulb Pixabay

Behind the promise of the planned salt mines is some interesting technology. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems has developed technology that creates electricity from hydrogen and natural gases. This new system is intended to use compressed hydrogen to deliver 150,000MWh of renewable power to people. The latest project will join the 60 other mines that operate similarly.

The concept of storing fuel underground is not new. In fact, keeping fuel in such a way has long been cheaper than using above ground tanks as storage facilities. However, the ability to generate renewable energy from the practice has made the method more popular than it has been previously.

Advert 10

Wind turbines PA Images

Despite storage being relatively cheap, there are issues with the compressed air being used in electrolysis which separates that splits water into oxygen and hydrogen. This process uses electrolyzers which are difficult to move and expensive.

Nonetheless, this looks like an exciting renewable process that could over clean energy to thousands of people when it becomes operational in 2025.