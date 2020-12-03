The US Navy Is Testing A New Railgun-Like Weapon

US Navy

A railgun is a miraculous piece of machinery that uses electromagnetic force to launch things at high velocity. However, most will be aware its use as a weapon, and it seems that the US Navy is dabbling in the technology.

Over the Potomac River, the US Navy is testing out something this week. Not too much is known about it, but the Navy has closed sections of the river and it is sending out warnings about loud noises coming from the area. Interestingly, this is the same location as where the US Navy conducted tests on a railgun, and sources suggest that another round of testing is taking place.

Maryland-based outlet, T he Bay , published the advisory from the US Navy that stated:

NSWCDD plans to conduct range testing, Tues. – Fri., Dec. 1-4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that may produce very loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.

Naturally, this warning does not confirm that a railgun is being tested. With that said, the fact that the location of the test is Dahlgren’s ‘Railgun Building 1410’ suggests that this will be the focus of the ongoing experiments.

The Navy already owns two railguns, which were built by BAE Systems and General Atomics respectively. Both of these systems allow for high-speed projectiles that travel at an incredible rate. According to NASA, the US Navy can currently fire a railgun at a staggering speed of 4,474 miles per hour, and it can be used against ships. Whether the Navy intends to further the abilities of the technology, or find new practices in using it, remains to be seen.

The US Navy may be testing its existing equipment next week, but equally, it could be testing out new railgun technology. Either way, locals of the Potomac River probably want to stay as far away as possible from the noisy tests.

