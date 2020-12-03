unilad
Advert

The US Navy Is Testing A New Railgun-Like Weapon

by : Daniel Richardson on : 03 Dec 2020 11:52
US Navy

A railgun is a miraculous piece of machinery that uses electromagnetic force to launch things at high velocity. However, most will be aware its use as a weapon, and it seems that the US Navy is dabbling in the technology.

Over the Potomac River, the US Navy is testing out something this week. Not too much is known about it, but the Navy has closed sections of the river and it is sending out warnings about loud noises coming from the area. Interestingly, this is the same location as where the US Navy conducted tests on a railgun, and sources suggest that another round of testing is taking place.

Advert

Maryland-based outlet, The Bay, published the advisory from the US Navy that stated:

NSWCDD plans to conduct range testing, Tues. – Fri., Dec. 1-4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that may produce very loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.

Naturally, this warning does not confirm that a railgun is being tested. With that said, the fact that the location of the test is Dahlgren’s ‘Railgun Building 1410’ suggests that this will be the focus of the ongoing experiments.

Advert
railgun prototyperailgun prototypeUS Navy

The Navy already owns two railguns, which were built by BAE Systems and General Atomics respectively. Both of these systems allow for high-speed projectiles that travel at an incredible rate. According to NASA, the US Navy can currently fire a railgun at a staggering speed of 4,474 miles per hour, and it can be used against ships. Whether the Navy intends to further the abilities of the technology, or find new practices in using it, remains to be seen.

The US Navy may be testing its existing equipment next week, but equally, it could be testing out new railgun technology. Either way, locals of the Potomac River probably want to stay as far away as possible from the noisy tests.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Advert

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California
News

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle
Animals

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle

Colombia Reviewing Bill To Legalise Massive Cocaine Industry
News

Colombia Reviewing Bill To Legalise Massive Cocaine Industry

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, Now, Tech

 