The US President Has An Internet Kill Switch And Congress Wants To Control It PA Images

There are few worse first world problems than the internet going down, so the idea of it being shut off across the entire country is a pretty scary one. And it turns out, the President of the United States has the power to do exactly that.

Okay, so it’s not like there’s a big red button marked ‘INTERNET KILL SWITCH’ sitting in the Oval Office, but the powers are real, and some politicians in Congress want to put them in check.

The president’s ability to shut down the internet comes through an old piece of legislation that dates back to the Second World War. Section 706 of the Communications Act, established in 1942, gives the president ‘war powers’ over the United States’ communications infrastructure, and in the 21st century, that includes online.

PA Images

The Act was brought into force a solid half century before the internet actually existed (and a full 13 years before Tim Berners Lee was even born), and was designed to prevent things like phone lines becoming blocked in an emergency, or enemy aircraft attacking American airspace.

But legal experts say that, today, the powers given to the President by Section 706 could also effectively be used as kill switch for internet access.

Now, a team of Republican and Democrat lawmakers have proposed a bill that would limit the President’s ability to order an internet shutdown. The ‘Preventing Unwarranted Communications Shutdowns Act’ specifies that the powers must only be used if there is an ‘imminent and specific threat to human life or national security’.

If passed, the bill would also require the President to inform other political leaders of any shutdown, and would force the government to compensate internet providers and customers for the shutdown’s impact.

PA Images

Shutting off an entire country’s internet might seem like a bit of a far-fetched scenario, but it’s happened before. Earlier this year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly disabled the internet amid widespread protests over his reelection, while ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak did the same thing under similar circumstances back in 2011.

Cybersecurity expert Bruce Schneier said of the bill:

The Internet is critical infrastructure, and needs to be protected from politically motivated shut-downs. This bill helps ensures that the communications censorship that is increasingly common in other countries doesn’t happen in the US.

Realistically, it’s pretty unlikely that the president would ever actually go as far as to shut down the internet. But that hasn’t stopped some people from panicking.

Some groups have claimed that President Trump could order a shutdown to target protestors, while earlier this week, notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones spent a solid few hours trying to convince listeners to his podcast that the ‘deep state’ was planning to activate the internet kill switch in the days leading up to the election.

