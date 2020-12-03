The World Is Running Out Of Sand And It’s A Problem

PA Images

Natural resources are often overused by humans, but few people would think of sand when diminishing natural goods are discussed. Nonetheless, sand is becoming an increasingly rare commodity in the modern world.

While many people would think that the desert provides enough sand for all the world, it seems that humanity is too reliant on the resource when it comes from other areas. Unfortunately, the sand in deserts is not valuable to us in the way other forms of the resource are. With this in mind, protective measures may need to be introduced to protect the natural resource that allows cities to grow.

Advert 10

The Sahara Was 'Most Dangerous Place On Earth' 100 Million Years Ago PA Images

The sand that is used to create our cityscapes and buildings is typically rough and angular. This composition allows grains to lock together, and it is essential in creating sturdy structures rather than crumbling foundations. The issue is simple, there is only a finite amount of this rougher sand and it is running out because of how frequently it is used.

Each building requires 3,000 tons of sand and with this kind of metric, it becomes clear how the resource is becoming more scarce.

PA Images

Advert 10

Vince Beiser, author of The World in a Grain: The Story of Sand and How it Transformed Civilization, explained to CNET that we have to change building practices for a sustainable future:

We’ve got to find ways to build our cities that not only use less sand, but they use less of everything across the board. We’ve just got to find ways to live our lives more sustainably.

There appears to be a strong case for moving to new materials in the future, although what alternatives will become available is unclear. Furthermore, how seriously this early warning will be taken remains to be seen.