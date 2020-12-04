The World’s Biggest Drone Is Designed To Launch Rockets From Mid-Air
A rocket-launching start-up has unveiled the world’s biggest drone, and it’s got some pretty cool plans for the mega aircraft.
Aevum revealed the RavnX Autonomous Launch Vehicle at the Cecil Spaceport – a private commercial space launch centre – in Jacksonville, Florida earlier this week.
Weighing in at a massive 55,000 pounds, the RavnX is the biggest unmanned aircraft my bass ever built.
As per The Hill, it’s 80 foot long, 18 foot tall, and has a wingspan of 60 feet, so it’s probably a good thing that this one isn’t designed with stealth in mind. Instead, Aevum plan to use it as a ‘space delivery service’, by dropping satellite-launching rockets in mid-air.
The idea is to speed up the process of launching objects into orbit, and by replacing the process of conducting a traditional launch from on the ground, the company believes they’ll be able to make commercial space launches achievable for more people.
Jay Skylus, Aevum founder an CEO, said in a statement:
The current definition of rocket science doesn’t work for us. With Aevum, everyone will be able to say, ‘It is rocket science and I can do it.’
Through our autonomous technologies, Aevum will shorten the lead time of launches from years to months, and when our customers demand it, minutes. This is necessary to improve lives on Earth. This is necessary to save lives
The RavnX can take off like a regular plane from any mile-long runway, and once at the designated location and altitude, will drop a rocket into the air that in turn launches its own payload into orbit. Aevum believes this method could see the drone launch satellites into space as regularly as every three hours.
After dropping the rocket, the drone would then return to base unaided. Skylus says that the RavnX is currently around 70% reusable, but over time he hopes that figure can be increased to around 95%.
The project has caught the attention of the US military, which has already awarded it as much as $1 billion in government contracts. Space Force – the space branch of the military created by President Trump last year – have already signed RavnX up to take part in the launch of its first small satellite mission, ASLON-45, and said in a statement yesterday that it was working with Aevum to support the US’s ‘space superiority objectives’.
