The 'World's First Foldable PC' Is On Sale For $2,500 Lenovo

Lenovo is reportedly about to bring the world the ‘first foldable PC’, and it can be yours from the rather hefty price of $2,499.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is available for pre-order from today onwards, and has been described as having the features of both a tablet and a fully functioning computer.

The crease allows you to fold the 2.2lbs device all the way shut, or open it completely like a traditional tablet. However, unlike foldable smartphones, this is very much a proper PC, with a 13in OLED display, optional detachable keyboard, easel stand, dual USB-C ports and 8GB of RAM.

Users will get up to 1TB worth of storage, an Intel Core i5 processor that uses Intel Hybrid Technology, and a 50Wh battery. The system will also make use of the very latest wireless technologies, such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

According to a description on the Lenovo website:

Whether you’re a technology trendsetter, or someone whose busy schedule requires a highly mobile device that’s always up and running, the ThinkPad X1 Fold adapts to you. Discover a split-screen laptop that brings new and exciting ways to interact with a PC. Create, connect, collaborate, and stay entertained with twice the screen—an Intel® Core™ processor with Intel hybrid technology delivers full PC performance for all of it.

The price tag starts off at $2,499, with the cost rising to more than $3,000 depending on any additional specs and accessories you might want.

Customers can opt to either bundle the accessories with the device for $2,799, or purchase additional accessories separately. For example, the pen costs an additional $99 while the keyboard will see you shelling out an extra $229.

As reported by Laptop Mag, Jerry Paradise, vice president of the commercial portfolio at Lenovo PC and smart-devices group, said:

It [ThinkPad X1 Fold] has not been designed to be a ‘catch-all’ device for everybody. It’s a concept that illustrates the future of computing and offers a window to the potential that such a category can fulfill.

According to Lenovo, there are two interlocking carbon fibre plates beneath the screen to protect it should something impact or hit it, preventing breakage.

Lenovo customers first got a glimpse of the ThinkPad X1 Fold last year, with a more recent prototype unveiled at CES 2020.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold can reportedly be shipped within four to five weeks. You can find out more about this PC and how to pre order here.