The Xbox Series X And Series S Are Out Now

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Nov 2020 15:20
The Xbox Series X And Series S Are Out Now

In a year full of delays and dashed dreams, the day Xbox fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as the Series X and Series S consoles are available now.

The two new devices were released today, November 10, promising faster loading times, better performance and more immersive gameplay.

Microsoft advertises the Series X as its ‘fastest, most powerful console ever’, complete with framerates up to 120fps and a feature known as ‘Quick Resume’, which allows players to pick up exactly where they left off across multiple titles.

The console, which costs £449.99, will also give gamers ‘a new level of fidelity, immediacy, precision and accuracy never before seen in console gaming.’

Meanwhile, the Series S is the smallest Xbox ever, offering next-generation performance at the lower price of £249.99. The compact device is all digital, meaning players can build up a disk-free library with games, saves and backups stored in the cloud.

Series S users can also enjoy the ability to pre-order and pre-install upcoming games, meaning you’ll be among the first to get your hands on them.

xbox series x 1xbox series x 1Microsoft

Those who power up their new consoles today will be met by ‘the largest, most diverse launch lineup in Xbox history’, with games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Gears Tactics among the next-generations games available on release.

More games are set to be released in the coming days and weeks, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launching on November 13 and Cyberpunk 2077 arriving on December 10.

Topics: Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox

