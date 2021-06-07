There’s A Petition To Ban Elon Musk From Twitter
Elon Musk’s Twitter account has a lot of sway with investors, but some want to ban Musk from the platform as his influence endangers cryptocurrency value.
There is no doubt that Elon Musk, as one of the richest people in the world, is a hugely powerful individual. This was illustrated when Musk successfully encouraged investments in Dogecoin, causing it to soar in value.
However, some are concerned about his inconsistent tweets and the way they are impacting the cryptocurrency market. As a result, a petition comparing Musk to ‘Donald Trump and John McAfee’ has highlighted why the billionaire should be banned from social media.
The petition notes instances where Musk has endangered investments. For instance, the business magnate tweeted that he and Tesla would sell Bitcoin it had purchased – this caused the value of the cryptocurrency to plummet. Equally, his stint on SNL and comments that Dogecoin was ‘just a hustle’ caused the cryptocurrency to fluctuate in value.
On the back of this, the petition noted:
Musk’s tweets make it clear that he is manipulating the crypto markets for his own amusement, treating an almost $2tn market like a toddler’s sandpit.
Given Elon Musk’s long and well-established history of erratic and irresponsible social media use, and his willingness to cause financial harm to millions of people, including his own followers, his Twitter account should be immediately and permanently suspended.
Left unchecked, events like the above will simply continue, to be repeated over and over again whenever Musk feels like it.
The petition has nearly 400 signatures at the moment, with a goal of 500. With that in mind, it may take a new wave of support, or financial losses, to pose a threat to the sometimes erratic tweets of Elon Musk.
