There’s A Petition To Ban Elon Musk From Twitter

Musk’s tweets make it clear that he is manipulating the crypto markets for his own amusement, treating an almost $2tn market like a toddler’s sandpit.

Given Elon Musk’s long and well-established history of erratic and irresponsible social media use, and his willingness to cause financial harm to millions of people, including his own followers, his Twitter account should be immediately and permanently suspended.

Left unchecked, events like the above will simply continue, to be repeated over and over again whenever Musk feels like it.