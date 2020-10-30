There's An iPhone Trick That Lets You Delete Photos To Save Space Without Losing Them Forever Pikrepo/Pxfuel

No matter how much Apple ups the storage on its iPhones, there never seems to be enough.

And while other companies have solved the problem by giving users the optionals of added external storage through SD cards, for iPhone users, the storage struggle is real.

We’ve all had to delete photos and videos to make space for a new app, or vice versa, but most people don’t realise that there’s actually a better way to save space.

Many iPhone users use iCloud to back up photos, but the problem is that all the while iCloud is automatically synced with your iPhone, deleting a photo will also wipe it from iCloud by default.

As it turns out, the Mirror reports, there’s actually a solution that enables iPhone users to delete photos without also wiping them from their backup.

Here’s how it works:

Go to the iCloud tab on settings (you can find it by tapping your name at the top of the screen); select Photos then tap the ‘iCloud Photos’ and ‘My Photo Stream’ toggles so they’re no longer green.

Doing so decouples your iPhone stream from the iCloud, meaning that photos deleted on your device will remain on your cloud backup.

It’s also possible to save space by enabling the ‘optimise device storage’ option on the same page. Apple already prompts users to use this function when they’re nearing maximum storage.

Or, you could just switch to a Samsung and buy yourself an SD card.