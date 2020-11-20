These £30 Wireless Earbuds Are The Ultimate Black Friday Bargain

Anker

It’s the season for bargains as the annual deals bonanza that is Black Friday is in full swing. Technically, the real Black Friday isn’t until next week, but no one told Amazon and we’ve picked out a banger of a deal for you.

What are they?

Advert 10

Everyone and their aunt wants a snazzy pair of Apple AirPods, but they’ll set you back a huge £160 and who wants to spend that on earphones for posers? Enter the Anker Soundcore Life P2, affordable alternatives for anyone who wants the convenience of wireless earphones without the existential guilt.

These wireless earbuds have a similar look to the AirPods, but come in a smarter (in our opinion) black finish. A single charge will last seven hours, but you’ll get 40 hours of use when topped up inside the included charging case. Anker says a 10-minute charge will give you an hour of listening, perfect for those times you forget to charge them – aka every damn time.

Are they any good?

Advert 10

We’re going to square with you here: they’re not as good as AirPods, but you probably figured that already. An average of 4.3 out of 5 from 38,000 Amazon user reviews is promising enough, especially considering 64% are 5 stars. But don’t just take their word for it: audio experts Soundguys rated them 7.5 out of 10, praising their lightweight, durability and “surprisingly accurate audio”. Not bad for £30.

What are the alternatives?

The Liberty Neo Wireless Earphones, also around £30, offer similar features, but with less battery life: 20 hours overall instead of 40. Amazon is also selling a large selection of headphones and earphones at up to 40% off during Black Friday, so it’s worth having a look if you’re after a good deal on any type of headphones.