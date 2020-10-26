These Are The Settings You Need To Change If You Have An iPhone 12 PA

The iPhone 12 has, somewhat predictably, excited consumers. However, to get the most out of the 5G-enabled device, there are some settings that users should tweak.

The factory settings for the iPhone 12 are largely fine, but to get the phone to work at its best or for personal convenience several settings can be altered. While settings like night mode will immediately come to mind for those who don’t want to play around with brightness all the time, there are also less intuitive changes that may improve the mobile experience.

Advert

Perhaps the most pressing changes consumers will want to make is to the 5G connection. Firstly, if people are not bothered about the speedy connection they can switch it off. Equally, users can fine-tune how much data will be dedicated to 5G connections and this will save a lot of data if managed properly. On top of these 5G features, the UI of the phone also has some handy customisable settings.

iPhone 12 variants Apple

The home screen of the iPhone 12 can easily be decluttered by using features like the app library, which will store applications. On the other hand, the lock screen can be made to be a bit busier with the ability to make all notifications appear while the lock screen is active. Having a phone that looks tidy and shows the appropriate alerts are important, and the settings on the iPhone 12 allow users to do this. To unlock the phone and get to the notifications, users can once again use Face ID but they will have to go through the settings to enable the feature.

There are also the handy settings of previous generations including ‘Do Not Disturb’ and text size, these features should allow users to get calls when they want them and comfortably see messages. All of these settings can make life easier but to find out what works best, individuals will have to experiment with the many settings that are available on the phone.

Advert

If users take advantage of the increased amount of customisation on the iPhone 12, it will likely be a pleasing experience.