These Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Essential For Working From Home Sony/Sennheiser

Finding peace during lockdown can be incredibly difficult if you are forced to work in a loud, hectic home.

Advert

As if working from home was difficult enough, add to that loud housemates, children and a partner that is constantly getting on your nerves. It can be very difficult to find peace to really settle down and crack on with work in this current climate. That’s why it is essential to get yourself a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones if you have not done so already.

When lockdown is over, you will definitely feel liberated having switched to wireless headphones that are also perfect for long commutes and flights overseas.

If you’re struggling to get away from loud noises and chatting, there are plenty of decent options for you to choose from. No matter what your price range, there will be something out there for you.

Mpow H19 – £39.99

Advert

Mpow

Most cheaper noise-cancelling headphones are terrible, but ratings don’t get much better than the ones for these headphones from Mpow. Delivering superior sound quality, they have a huge 35 hours of battery life at medium volume, with maximum volume giving users up to 30 hours battery life.

Thanks to its active noise cancellation, it has the technology to analyse background sound and adjust it for optimal performance on aeroplanes and other noisy environments.

These headphones have a stainless steel headband that’s a lot tougher than the plastic feel that you get with a lot of cheaper models.

Add that to getting two hours’ worth of charge after just ten minutes, and the comfortable earpads shape, and you’ve got yourself a ridiculously well-priced set of headphones!

You can buy the Mpow headphones on Amazon for £39.99.

Sony WH-CH700N – £89.00

Sony

Advert

If you’re happy to spend some extra money for better build quality, these Sony WH-CH700N headphones are a great option.

Thanks to some clever technology, One Push Artificial Intelligence Noise Canceling (AINC) adjusts to your environment so you can eliminate unwanted noise as you work or commute.

As the price increases, so do the functions. As an Alexa built-in device, it lets you instantly connect to Alexa to play your favourite songs, hear the latest news and more simply by using your voice.

With 35 hours of long battery life from a single charge, just 10 minutes of quick charging can give you 60 minutes of playback.

Available in black, blue or grey finishes and currently on offer, you can buy the Sony headphones on Amazon for £89.00.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II – £215.92

Sennheiser

As you’ll remember from our review of this particular set of Sennheiser headphones, we were very big fans. They are fairly pricey, but for that money you are getting a very well-made, very comfortable, and most importantly, very impressive-sounding pair of Bluetooth headphones.

These PXC 550-IIs are every bit as well made and premium-feeling as other pairs of headphones on the market. Active noise cancellation reduces the ambient noise around you and can even be adjusted to your preference. If you still want to be able to hear some of the background noise around you, you can enable that function.

There’s also the impressive delivery of up to 30 hours of battery life, which should be more than enough for a few days working from home or travelling on a long flight in the future.

A final great selling point for this pair is the one-touch access to a voice assistant. Just by pressing a single button, you can access either Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa for all your music, information and AI functions.

Advert

You can currently buy the Sennheiser headphones on Amazon for £215.92.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II – £225.00

Bose

Audio quality doesn’t get much crisper and clearer than this pair of Bose headphones. The pioneers of noise-cancelling headphones continue to be one of the go-to brands for a decent set. The QuietComfort 35 Series is no different and you won’t be disappointed if you’re prepared to pay for it.

NFC (Near Field Communication) technology helps to make pairing your devices a piece of cake. Another great feature to these headphones is the noise-cancelling technology also being used on the microphone to eliminate background noise. Not only will your music sound better, but you will also sound clearer than ever before on phone calls.

Alexa and Google Assistant are integrated for all your virtual assistant needs, with the battery life up to a decent standard like the rest of the headphones in the article.

The comfortable feel and noise-cancelling helps to make these headphones perfect for blocking out a noisy environment. You just need to make sure that you’ve got the right playlist to make the most of the sound!

You can currently buy the Bose headphones on Amazon for £225.00.