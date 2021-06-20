This Guy Just Built A Homemade Rideable Drone And It’s Insane

u/MechanicOpposite4455/Reddit

A man took to the skies from his back garden in a homemade, rideable ‘drone’.

Over the past decade, there’s been a fair degree of progress on portable air travel. While we’re not quite there yet, flying cars will be soaring across the US before we know it, with a range set to be available by 2023. Jet packs have also seen improvements; last year, a ‘jet pack guy’ was seemingly spotted flying 3,000ft above the coast of California.

But for us normies without the brains and money of Tony Stark, we’ll be waiting a while yet. For now, we can just marvel at the achievements of people like this mechanic, who put together a rideable ‘drone’ in his back yard.

Shared by MechanicOpposite4455 on Reddit, the clip shows the unnamed man surrounded by four large ‘wings’ (made up of lots of little propellers), before he takes off into a smooth hover above the ground, getting as high as the first floor window on his house.

While incredibly loud, it seems remarkably safe and sturdy, even making for a soft landing without any problems. ‘It’s rare but this post is next f*cking level. Dude did it. Calling it here ridable drones will be a part of the near future. Probably hobbyists but I bet this will advance quickly,’ one user commented.

Looking to explain how it actually works, another wrote: ‘Based on one of the close up shots, each wing [is] a lattice of propellers. So it’s not multiple small drones, however similar projects have had multiple, independent control circuits, so it could be functioning as multiple drones at the electrical/control level… I assume mounting is done carefully, over the top, as the bottom appears to be enclosed.’

Others have taken issue with the use of the word ‘drone’, given it’s unmanned by definition. It’s more like a quadcopter, or hovercraft.