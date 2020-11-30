This Is What Remote Working Will Make You Look Like In 25 Years, Study Suggests

This Is What Remote Working Will Make You Look Like In 25 Years Directly Apply

Bloodshot eyes, pale skin, thinning hair. It sounds like a warning on a stop smoking ad, but this could be the face staring back at us in the mirror if our current working habits continue.

We all know that spending too long hunched over our desks can have some serious consequences for our health, but this model shows just how much of an impact remote working could have if it continues to be the norm, and it’s not a pretty sight.

No one asked for this, but job discovery platform Directly Apply have created ‘Susan’ as a warning about the unhealthy work-life balance many of us have developed during the pandemic. Susan represents what an average person might look like after 25 years of remote working, with typical characteristics including pale skin and thin hair through lack of vitamin D, bad posture from constantly being hunched over our laptops, and the dreaded ‘tech neck’ from spending too long staring down at our phones.

Spending five days a week at our desks at home might not seem that much different to spending the same amount of time in an office, but the company says that there are a whole host of issues that can be exacerbated by remote working.

For starters, a brisk morning walk to the train station (or even just your car) has been replaced by a 10 second hop from our bed to our desk. That’s a whole lot less exercise and fresh air straight off the bat. Research has also found that we take fewer breaks when working from home, and find it harder to switch off at the end of the day, which can understandably have a negative impact on both our physical and mental wellbeing. Apparently, even those dreaded break-room conversations are important for our health, with talking to other colleagues helping to reduce stress levels.

So what can we do to make sure this horrific vision never becomes a reality? According to psychologists, it’s important to stick to a routine: take a break, get some exercise, eat well and maintain those relationships with your colleagues, even if it is through awkward Zoom calls.

With remote working set continue into next year, maybe this nightmare vision of the future will motivate more of us to get our work-life balance in check.