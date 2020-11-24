This Mini Projector Can Turn Any Wall Into A Home Cinema Amazon / APEMAN

Movie nights just aren’t the same when you’re watching on a laptop screen, or even worse, your phone. And while you might not be able to justify splurging on your own home cinema system, this mini projector is the next best thing.

The APEMAN LC450 is a compact, portable projector that can screen movies, TV shows or even Zoom calls, on virtually any wall or blank surface in your house. It’s a fraction of the price of more expensive home cinema projectors, but reviewers have said it does the job just as well.

The projector supports 1080p display, and can project a screen size of up to 3.4m depending on how far away you place the projector. It also features ‘electronic keystone correction’, which the company says means you don’t have to worry about the image losing focus if you move the projector, and there’s also a manual focus dial on the top.

Amazon / APEMAN

The LC450 is compatible with your phone and tablet, and unlike many budget projectors, comes with its own HDMI lead, although you can’t stream over Bluetooth or WiFi unlike some higher-end models. You can also connect the projector to your PS5 or Xbox, and the USB socket means you can plug in TV dongles like the Amazon Firestick or NOWTV smart stick.

The company says that the projector’s dual speaker system offers ‘cinema grade surround sound’, and reviews have praised the sound quality, with many customers saying it was louder than their laptop or television speakers. One drawback, however, is that you can’t connect the projector to an external speaker or soundbar.

It’s a pretty sleek, compact looking product, and the design definitely sets it apart from the classic wide projectors you’ll remember from school. It’s small enough that it can be placed just about anywhere without taking up too much space, and weighing less than a kilogram, it’s light enough that you can take it with you just about anywhere.

Amazon / APEMAN

One Amazon reviewer said they brought it with them on business trips to watch films in their hotel room, while others say it’s ideal to take on weekend breaks. You can even use it outside – just hang an old sheet up to create your very own outdoor screen. The company says that the display is most effective in a dark room, but reviewers have said you can get a decent image in daylight, too.

At £67 it’s a steal compared to some of the higher range mini projectors, but the good news is, reviewers say it can hold it’s own against the pricier models.

One Amazon customer said:

In general, of course you can get a better projector if you’re willing to spend 3-5x the price, but for less than £100, this is an excellent buy. It has a good picture quality, is easy to set up and the sound is its best feature. Would definitely recommend if you’re looking for a projector for your film nights while we all can’t go to the cinema!

The APEMAN LC450 mini projector is available to buy on Amazon for £66.99.