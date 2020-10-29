This New Party-Ready 118-Foot Superyacht Has a Rooftop DJ Booth, Solarium and Bar Tecnomar/The Italian Sea Group

A 118-ft all-aluminium sports yacht dubbed the ‘villa by the sea’ has been unveiled by Tecnomar, and they say it’s the perfect vessel for all your boat-party needs.

The superyacht, officially named ‘Domus’ – Latin for house – comes complete with a bar, a solarium, an open-roof dancefloor and even a rooftop DJ booth.

Developed in-house by the sports yacht division of Italian Sea Group, Domus has space to sleep up 10 guests in five cabins, as well as five members of crew, and comes complete with all the luxury amenities you’d associate with a home-on-the-water.

However, according to Robb Report, the company thinks the yacht is better suited to the charter market, with the party-ready facilities making it the ideal vessel to hire out for lavish boat club and party nights.

The yacht’s main sundeck, for instance, is a massive 646-square feet, and with another 388 square foot aft deck at the back, there’s space for plenty of guests. The rooftop offers 360-degree views, while the interior living space has floor to ceiling windows, ensuring stellar ocean views no matter where you are.

It’s also kitted out with some pretty good specs. Domus features four Volvo 1350kw engines and can run at a top speed of 21 knots. It also features zero-speed stabilising fins, so there’s no need to worry about getting sea sick.

Tecnomar also recently unveiled the results of a collaboration with Lamborghini, announcing that the limited series Lamborghini 63 will launch early next year.

The 63-foot motor boat has a carbon fibre helm, and is said to be able to reach a top speed of a crazy 69mph. The yacht was inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, and comes with a number of features also found in the car. And because it’s Lamborghini, it comes in a range of bold and bright colours.

There’s no word yet as to how much the Domus will cost to buy or rent out, but it’s probably safe to assume its some way out of our price range.