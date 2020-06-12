This Planetarium Projector Beams The Night Sky Onto Your Ceiling At Home

Firebox

Home planetarium’s are the most interactive way to bring the night sky into your house, and this particular one uses the same lens as a full-blown commercial planetarium to show real constellations in stupendous detail.

For those who are unsure, the purposes of a planetarium are to help present educational and entertaining shows about astronomy and the night sky. Unlike the projectors you can get in your home, they are usually the size of theatres and really help to put the size of the cosmos into perspective.

If you get the right home planetarium projector, it can really help to create a sci-fi ambience as well as make you feel closer to the stars millions of miles away.

The super-realistic projector from Firebox can help to beam the glorious night-sky onto the ceiling of your home. All you need to do is turn the lights off, switch the Star Theatre on and sit back to take a look at the sky.

Using ultra-bright white LED technology, the projector can beam over 60,000 stars skywards to transform your ceiling. It can also mimic celestial movement in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

One of the best features of this home planetarium is the fact you can project shooting stars to randomly appear across your sky. If you never catch them in the real night sky, you’ll be sure not to miss them in your own one.

You can guarantee with this powerful projector that your evenings will be well spent looking up at a mesmerising ceiling. If you’re thinking that your white ceiling, is looking a little dull, just know that you can turn it into a kaleidoscope of stars!

