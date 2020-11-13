unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

This Portable Water Filter Makes Bad Water Safe To Drink Anywhere

by : Daniel Richardson on : 13 Nov 2020 16:57
Survivor Filter

If you have ever set off on a trip and forgotten water, you’ll know the value of having a drink on a journey. Fortunately, there is a tool that will allow you to collect and filtrate water wherever you go. 

The Survivor Filter Pro X utilises a three-part filtration system to allow adventurers to drink anywhere. No longer will you have to search for running water and then judge whether it’s going to make you violently ill in the coming hours, as the filtration system allows users to drink almost any water once it has gone through the filters.

Advert
portable filtrationportable filtrationSurvivor Filter

There are three parts to the system, which works with two AA batteries. Firstly, water passes through a 0.1-micron UF pre-filter membrane, and then through a carbon filter. The majority of harmful contaminants are removed through these two filters before they go through a 0.01-micron UF membrane, which makes it safe to drink. In fact, it cleans water to a filtration level of 0.05 microns.

This device pumps out 17 ounces of water per minute, so it is capable of refreshing weary travellers quickly. It also comes in a convenient package and is comparable to a small flask, which will fit in backpacks with ease.

On top of this, it does not require any maintenance, although after some time it is recommended that the filters are washed backwards with a syringe, which is provided.

Advert

The Survivor Filter Pro X looks like a perfect way to ensure refreshment on trips, although it would be worth remembering the batteries. Otherwise, you are the person who not only forgot the water but also a working filter.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Dropped By Law Firm Challenging Election Result In Pennsylvania
News

Donald Trump Dropped By Law Firm Challenging Election Result In Pennsylvania

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team
News

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, Now, Tech

 