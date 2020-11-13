This Portable Water Filter Makes Bad Water Safe To Drink Anywhere

Survivor Filter

If you have ever set off on a trip and forgotten water, you’ll know the value of having a drink on a journey. Fortunately, there is a tool that will allow you to collect and filtrate water wherever you go.

The Survivor Filter Pro X utilises a three-part filtration system to allow adventurers to drink anywhere. No longer will you have to search for running water and then judge whether it’s going to make you violently ill in the coming hours, as the filtration system allows users to drink almost any water once it has gone through the filters.

There are three parts to the system, which works with two AA batteries. Firstly, water passes through a 0.1-micron UF pre-filter membrane, and then through a carbon filter. The majority of harmful contaminants are removed through these two filters before they go through a 0.01-micron UF membrane, which makes it safe to drink. In fact, it cleans water to a filtration level of 0.05 microns.

This device pumps out 17 ounces of water per minute, so it is capable of refreshing weary travellers quickly. It also comes in a convenient package and is comparable to a small flask, which will fit in backpacks with ease.

On top of this, it does not require any maintenance, although after some time it is recommended that the filters are washed backwards with a syringe, which is provided.

The Survivor Filter Pro X looks like a perfect way to ensure refreshment on trips, although it would be worth remembering the batteries. Otherwise, you are the person who not only forgot the water but also a working filter.