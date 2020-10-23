This Stretched Range Rover Is The Ultimate Luxury Vehicle Klassen

Range Rover is known for making fantastic vehicles, but Klassen has now stretched the classic SUV to create a limousine that is perfect for the elite.

Klassen has extended the Land Rover Range Rover’s length from 5199mm to 6215mm which gives the vehicle an extra 40 inches to work with. While the added space is impressive, particularly when put alongside the tidy interior that includes a digital screen, the vehicle also offers a significant amount of protection.

The limousine comes with ballistic protection and has VR8 armour, which means it will be able to handle 7.62mm calibre bullets from a distance of 10 meters. If that wasn’t enough, the tires of the vehicle are also bulletproof and it can travel up to 50 miles per hour for up to 50 miles. The stylish vehicle is clearly designed for those who need to be protected, though it also contains some stylish exterior features.

The spacious vehicle has a sliding roof that allows passengers to stand up and look outside of the striking limousine. The vehicle is undoubtedly impressive to look at and given its thorough protection features, it seems to be an ideal limousine for diplomats and politicians.

All in all, the team at Klassen seem to have done a great job of extending, protecting and styling this Range Rover Model. However, it does come at a mighty cost.

Those who are interested in the vehicle will have to part with €750,000 (approximately £680,000). It seems a price can be put on safety, and this custom vehicle from Klassen will likely be popular with those who can afford it.